Most senior Catholic pedophile appeals Australia convictions

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The most senior Catholic to be found guilty of sexually abusing children has lodged an appeal in Australia's highest court against his convictions for molesting two choirboys in a cathedral more than two decades ago.

The High Court registry confirmed that Cardinal George Pell had lodged a 12-page application on Tuesday for the seven judges to consider hearing his appeal.

A unanimous Victoria state County Court jury in December found Pope Francis' former finance minister guilty of molesting two 13-year-old choirboys in Melbourne's St. Patrick's Cathedral in the late 1990s.

The Victoria Court of Appeal last month rejected his appeal in a 2-1 ruling. Whichever side lost that appeal was expected to turn to the High Court.

The 78-year-old was sentenced to six years in prison in March.