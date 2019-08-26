More than 200 arrested on various charges in West Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say more than 200 people have been arrested in West Tennessee on charges ranging from homicide and assault to drug and weapons offenses.

The U.S. attorney's office said Monday that an operation dubbed "Bluff City Blues" targeted fugitives and gang members in Memphis and Jackson. U.S. Attorney Michael Dunavant said in a statement that the cases will be prosecuted in state and federal court.

A total of 214 people were arrested over two weeks on charges including homicide, assault, robbery, carjacking, arson, drug distribution, illegal gun crimes and failure to register as sex offenders. Prosecutors say 79 alleged gang members were arrested.

Participating law enforcement agencies included the U.S. Marshals Service; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; and the sheriff's offices in Madison and Shelby counties.