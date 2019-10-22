Montana man pleads guilty to fatally stabbing his father

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — A Montana man has pleaded guilty to charges that he fatally stabbed his 72-year-old father two years ago.

The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports that 39-year-old Tanner Franks entered his plea Tuesday after being charged with felony mitigated deliberate homicide.

Authorities say his father William Franks was found by police with stab wounds in the kitchen of his house.

Defense attorney Chris Petaja said prior to the plea that he intended to raise self-defense, justifiable use of force and mental disease or defect in Tanner Franks' defense.

Authorities say Franks was arrested in November 2017 and has since been held at the Gallatin County jail.

Franks is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 16.

Information from: Bozeman Daily Chronicle, http://www.bozemandailychronicle.com