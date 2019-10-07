Missouri police chief indicted for exploiting 96-year-old

MONROE CITY, Mo. (AP) — A grand jury has indicted a Missouri police chief for allegedly taking financial advantage of a 96-year-old woman with dementia.

KMOV-TV reports that Old Monroe police Chief Kimla Lowery is charged with forgery and financial exploitation of the elderly.

The St. Louis station reports that the small-town police chief is accused of taking control of the elderly woman's finances, property and medical decisions.

Old Monroe is a small city in the suburban St. Louis area with a population of fewer than 300 people.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services had launched an investigation of Lowery in June 2018.

An Associated Press request for comment to Lowery was not immediately returned Monday. Online court records didn't immediately list an attorney for her.

___

Information from: KMOV-TV, http://www.kmov.com