Missouri man faces 15 counts of arson for California fires

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A man authorities say traveled from Missouri to Northern California to set more than a dozen wildfires by tossing flaming pieces of paper out of his rental car has been charged with 15 counts of arson.

Freddie Owen Graham of Lone Jack, Missouri, was jailed Thursday on $500,000 bail.

He was arrested Monday as he tried to return his rental car to a San Jose Airport.

The San Jose Mercury reports that Graham, 68, declined through his public defender to discuss the case.

Authorities say he set 13 fires on Friday and Saturday.

They caused no injuries or damage to structures but took hours to extinguish.

One of them blackened more than 100 acres.

Graham faces up to 22 years in prison if convicted of all charges.

