Missouri man charged with holding woman against her will

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A Springfield man has been charged with holding a woman against her will for nearly two months and assaulting her repeatedly.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that 37-year-old Joshua Bedell is jailed on $100,000 bond on one count of kidnapping and multiple counts of sodomy and assault. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

Court records say police began investigating last month after the woman told a restaurant employee she was "about to be kidnapped" before Bedell grabbed her and carried her away. Police located her five days later with Bedell outside his home.

As an officer arrested her on outstanding warrant, she said she was being abused. Police say she was heavily bruised and told officers that Bedell had threatened to kill her mother and child if she tried to leave.

