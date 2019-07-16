Minot man pleads not guilty to explosives charges

MINOT, N.D. (AP) — A Minot man says he's not guilty of making a bomb and detonating it just east of the city.

Patrick Wagner is charged with two felonies in connection with the detonation last April.

KXMB-TV reports investigators say Wagner was seen on surveillance video purchasing items found in the explosive device. Court documents say a sheriff's deputy was in the area and investigating a small fire in the ditch when the bomb went off. No one was injured.

The charges carry a maximum term of 15 years upon conviction.

