Minnesota man convicted in Iowa child sex trafficking case

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A federal jury in Iowa has convicted a registered sex offender from Minnesota on child sex trafficking charges.

Station KIMT reports that Terrance Nordwall also was found guilty Wednesday in Cedar Rapids of traveling for the purpose of engaging in illicit sexual conduct.

Prosecutors say Nordwall, of Faribault, Minnesota, tried to solicit and entice two people he believed were under 18 to engage in prostitution and that he traveled across a state line in April to engage in illicit sexual conduct.

Authorities say Nordwall was convicted in Minnesota in 2004 on three counts of child sexual conduct and one count of having child pornography.

