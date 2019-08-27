Michigan State: We're immune to liability in Nassar claims

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State University is defending itself against a second wave of lawsuits related to sports doctor Larry Nassar but says it wants to reach a deal with the additional assault victims.

MSU defended itself in a court filing Monday. It says it's immune to liability for Nassar's crimes, no matter how "repugnant."

Spokeswoman Emily Guerrant tells the Detroit Free Press that the school was under a court order to reply to dozens of lawsuits. But Guerrant also says there are "active settlement negotiations."

MSU last year agreed to a $500 million deal with Nassar accusers. Most of the money, $425 million, was for 333 mostly women and girls who had already sued. MSU so far has settled with 72 people in the second wave of litigation.

Nassar has been sentenced to decades in prison.