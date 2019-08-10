Miami-Dade will no longer prosecute minor marijuana cases

MIAMI (AP) — Prosecutors in Florida's largest county say they will stop prosecuting minor cases of marijuana cases as a result of a new state law that legalized hemp.

The Miami Herald reports there is no police crime lab in South Florida that tests for a cannabis chemical that gets users high. Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said in a Friday statement that authorities can't "visually or microscopically" distinguish marijuana from hemp, which only has trace amounts of the psychoactive compound.

Miami-Dade police hope to conduct lab tests for felony cases within six months. Fernandez Rundle said proving misdemeanors of possession of 20 grams or less would be a "significant expenditure."

Tallahassee's state attorney also halted marijuana prosecutions after the law went into effect July 1.

