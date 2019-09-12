Memphis man charged in shooting that killed 2, hurt 4 in car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say a Tennessee man has been charged with first-degree murder in a car-to-car shooting that left two people dead near a popular multi-use building.

Shelby County prosecutors say 24-year-old Jarmon Smith has been indicted in the deaths of Dejuan Hill and DeAndre Rogers in a May 2018 shooting.

Prosecutors say Smith was in a car that pulled up next to another car near the Crosstown Concourse in Memphis. Police said multiple shots were fired, and Hill and Rogers were killed. Both were 18.

Four others were critically wounded. Smith also has been charged with attempted murder.

Crosstown Concourse is a former Sears building that's been redeveloped into apartments, restaurants, a school, a health care center and other businesses and attractions.

Records do not show if Smith has a lawyer.