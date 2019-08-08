Maryland officer convicted of assaulting handcuffed suspect

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (AP) — A Maryland police officer has been convicted of assault and misconduct after being accused of repeatedly punching a suspect who was handcuffed and seat belted in a police vehicle.

The state's attorney for Prince George's County says a judge found Corporal Stephen Downey guilty Thursday after a three-day bench trial.

Downey faces up up to 10 years in prison on the assault charge when sentenced in October.

Downey was once of several officers who responded to call at a CVS pharmacy in Temple Hills in October 2018.

Authorities say he punched Andre Verdier in the face several times after Verdier complained that his handcuffs were too tight.

Prosecutors dropped a burglary charge against Verdier a month later.