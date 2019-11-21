Marshals: Rifle found during search for Marine deserter

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — U.S. marshals reportedly recovered a rifle in their search for a Marine deserter wanted for questioning in a murder case.

WDBJ-TV reports a woman called authorities to the Hollins area of Roanoke, Va., on Wednesday after noticing a hooded man in a white pickup truck. The woman said he carried a rifle into a neighbor’s yard, walked out of her sight, returned without the weapon and then drove away.

Marshals are testing the gun for evidence to see if it’s linked to 22-year-old Michael Alexander Brown. Authorities say he deserted his post at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina. He’s accused in the killing of his mother’s boyfriend, Rodney Wilfred Brown, in Virginia.

Marshals believe Brown drove a camper to the Roanoke area last Thursday and tried to contact relatives.

