Mandan woman accused in large drug bust to face trial in May

MANDAN, N.D. (AP) — A Mandan woman accused of possessing more than $1 million in illegal drugs with intent to sell will face trial in May.

Prosecutors say Megan Isaak, 24, sold more than half a ton of marijuana between March 2018 and April 2019.

She was arrested after police executed a search warrant at her storage unit in Mandan.

A criminal complaint says they found 170 pounds of marijuana, ecstacy and LSD pills and THC wax in the unit and $150,000 cash in her car.

Isaak has pleaded not guilty to faces six felony drug charges for possession with intent to deliver and conspiracy to deliver, according to the Bismarck Tribune.

South Central District Judge Gail Hagerty on Monday found there was probable cause to move the case to trial.

Isaak's attorney, Justin Vinje, said the defendant is a good-hearted, hard-working person with no criminal record.