Man who struck, killed sheriff's deputy in road sentenced

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A man accused of running over and killing a sheriff's deputy in southeastern Michigan will spend the rest of his life in prison without parole.

Christopher Berak, 24, was sentenced Tuesday after his conviction last month for first-degree murder and murder of a police officer.

Oakland County Deputy Eric Overall, 50, was hit outside his vehicle on Thanksgiving 2017 while deploying "stop sticks" to deflate a vehicle's tires.

Berak was accused of leading Lapeer County deputies on a chase and deliberately hitting Overall at a Brandon Township intersection.

Defense attorney Steve Rabaut has said Berak had no intention of striking the deputy and was reacting to the stop sticks in the road. Berak's vehicle rolled over and he was arrested.

Earlier that day, Berak told officers at the Lapeer County jail he was "God" and came to break out one of his "sons."