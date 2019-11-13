Man who shot 4 at Colorado bar convicted of murder

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado jury has convicted a 38-year-old man of killing a bartender after a brawl in a bar last year.

Prosecutors say Gary L. Wideman was kicked out of the bar in Thornton during a brawl on Aug. 11, 2018 and returned with a gun, shooting 37-year-old bartender Brenda L. Martinez dead and wounding several others.

Wideman has claimed he acted in self-defense.

The Denver Post reports that the Adams County District Court jury deliberated for about two hours Tuesday before returning guilty verdicts for first-degree murder, five counts of attempted first-degree murder and three counts of first-degree assault.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 7.

