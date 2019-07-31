Man who said white jury couldn't judge him fairly sentenced

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — A Massachusetts man who said he couldn't get a fair trial from an all-white jury in Maine has been sentenced to 14 years in prison on drug charges.

Myron Crosby Jr., of Springfield, said he didn't think he could get a fair trial because he's African-American and the jury is white.

The 56-year-old was convicted of conspiring to bring 60,000 to 80,000 bags of heroin into Maine. He told a judge last year he'd like to be tried by a jury of his peers in Massachusetts or Connecticut, where the drug sales occurred.

The judge told Crosby that no one has ever interpreted "being tried by a jury of one's peers as being tried by a jury of one's race."

The Bangor Daily News reports Crosby was held without bail for nearly two years.

