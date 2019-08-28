Man who opened fire outside nightclub gets 5 years in prison

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A man who fired several shots at a group of people outside a Massachusetts nightclub in 2018 has been sentenced to five years in prison.

The Berkshire district attorney's office says 41-year-old Davon Kelly was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty to several charges in connection to the August 2018 shooting outside the now-closed Lach's Lounge in Pittsfield.

Surveillance video reportedly captured images of the Pittsfield man firing the shots, and police found six .38-caliber shell casings in the area.

There were no reported injuries.

When Kelly was arrested about 10 days after the shooting, he had a .38-caliber handgun loaded with ammunition that matched the shell casings found at the scene.

He pleaded guilty to assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, heroin possession and several gun charges.