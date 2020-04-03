Man who opened fire at Idaho officers dies of gunshot wounds

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho man who was shot by police in Caldwell last Saturday after opening fire on officers has died of his injuries, officials said.

Shane Farwell died Wednesday evening at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center, the Idaho Press said in a report attributing the Ada County Coroner’s Office.

Farwell had been listed in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was shot after Caldwell Police Department officers responded to reports of gunfire about 30 miles (48 kilometers) west of Boise, where police were told a man shot at his wife, held his neighbors at gunpoint and fired at a passing vehicle. Farwell shot at officers, who returned fire, police have said. No officers were injured.

Farwell was not charged while he was hospitalized and Caldwell Police Chief Frank Wyant said the officers were placed on administrative leave during an investigation into the police shooting.

Police were told Farwell had an argument with his wife earlier in the evening and opened fire at her as she was leaving their residence but did not hit her.

Farwell later forced his way into their neighbors’ house and held them at gunpoint before firing a shot at a passing vehicle, police said. A woman inside the vehicle suffered minor injuries.

The Idaho State Police Critical Incident Task Force is also investigating the shooting.