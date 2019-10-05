Man who crashed stolen truck outside Naval base sentenced

BREMERTON, Wash. (AP) — The man who carjacked a pickup truck in Bremerton — bringing along his young daughter — and ran the truck into a telephone pole outside Naval Base Kitsap Bangor was sentenced to nearly three years in prison.

The Kitsap Sun reports the March incident was similar to one in 2018 when a Port Townsend man also caused alarm.

Both times, the men mentioned "bombs" to base security officers at the Trident Gate, leading to a large law enforcement response and later admitted to being meth users. No bombs were found in either incident.

Joshua John Johannessen, 41, pleaded guilty to first-degree robbery for taking a woman's truck at a Bremerton gas station at knife point.

Kitsap County Superior Court Judge Sally Olsen sentenced Johannessen in September.

___

