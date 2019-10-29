Man wanted in Pittsburgh slaying caught in Denver

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Federal marshals in Denver have captured a man wanted in a deadly Memorial Day weekend shooting in Pittsburgh.

Authorities took Jalaspian Charles into custody without incident on Monday.

Charles is charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault and other counts stemming from a May 27 shooting in Pittsburgh's Hill District which left a 34-year-old man dead and a 15-year-old injured.

Charles remains held pending an extradition hearing. It is not known if he has a lawyer.