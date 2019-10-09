Man shot after firing at station is former mayor's son

RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) — The man fatally shot by Rutland police after shooting at the police station and leading police on a chase is the son of the city's former mayor.

Vermont State Police say 33-year-old Christopher Louras, of Rutland, may be linked to a possible homicide in Salisbury. The Rutland Herald reports that he's the son of former Mayor Christopher Louras, who served from 2009 to 2017.

Police say the son drove by the Rutland Police Department early Tuesday and fired multiple shots in the entrance before leading police on a chase. Police say he later died of gunshot wounds after both he and officers fired their weapons.

Several hours later, police said they found a man's body off Route 53 in Salisbury, and are investigating potential links to the Rutland incident.