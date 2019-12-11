Man shot, 2 women beaten during Providence home invasion

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The owner of a Rhode Island hookah lounge was shot and two women were beaten during a violent home invasion early Wednesday morning, police said.

Four or five suspects kicked in a rear door of the Providence home, forced their way inside and demanded money at about 1 a.m., Maj. David Lapatin said.

When the suspects couldn’t find any money, they “tortured” the occupants in their effort to find it, police said.

The man who was shot was identified by police as Luis Fernandez, 33, the owner of the King Hookah lounge in Providence. His injuries are serious but not life-threatening, Lapatin said.

One of the women suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries, he said.

Police are investigating whether Fernandez was targeted because the suspects thought there would be a lot of cash in the home. It does not appear as if they got away with any money, he said.