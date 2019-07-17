Man sentenced to prison for gun traced to teen's death

CHICAGO (AP) — A Kentucky man has been sentenced to 5 ½ years in federal prison for selling a gun that was used to kill a 15-year-old Chicago boy.

Investigators said Christopher Henderson of Louisville bought firearms in Kentucky and resold them at a big profit in Chicago. He pleaded guilty to dealing guns without a license.

Xavier Soto was fatally shot in a Chicago alley in 2017. A 16-year-old friend survived.

Henderson acknowledged his wrongdoing in court Tuesday but said he "didn't mean to hurt anybody." Separately, four gang members are facing charges related to Soto's death.

Judge Edmond Chang told Henderson that illegal guns have contributed to Chicago's violence. He says, "It's a story told hundreds of times."