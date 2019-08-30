Man sentenced to life for fatally strangling ex-girlfriend

MALDEN, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man found guilty of strangling his former girlfriend with a dog leash has been sentenced to life in prison.

Ryan Power, of Malden, was sentenced Thursday.

He was convicted of first-degree murder for the death of 32-year-old Leah Penny in 2017. The couple's children, ages one and two, were found unharmed inside the home.

Officials say they found Penny's body at the bottom of a staircase at her apartment with a dog leash around her neck and a vodka bottle underneath her.

Investigators say the 34-year-old had placed the bottle to make it look like Penny's death was accidental or committed by another person.

The Boston Herald reports Power's attorney, Daniel Solomon, claims his client placed his hands on Penny's throat in self-defense, and wasn't trying to kill her.