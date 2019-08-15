Man sentenced to 50 years in Indiana businessman's killing
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A man who pleaded guilty in the slaying of southern Indiana businessman during a robbery has been sentenced to 50 years in prison.
The News and Tribune reports 36-year-old Antonio J. McRae learned his sentence Thursday in a Clark County courtroom. A plea agreement called for a term of 45-65 years in prison.
McRae was arrested in December in connection with the fatal October shooting of 49-year-old Praful Patel. McRae had told reporters he had planned to rob Patel but not to kill him.
Patel was killed while working at the Stop N Go convenience store that he and his wife owned in Jeffersonville.
McRae's attorney, Dave Mosley, has said McRae is remorseful and "feels horrible for Mr. Patel's family."
