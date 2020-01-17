Man sentenced to 5 years for Missouri post office heist

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A man has been sentenced to five years in prison for robbing a suburban St. Louis post office.

Sixty-year-old Dywane Upchurch was sentenced Thursday for being a felon in possession of a firearm and assault while committing a robbery. He pleaded guilty in October.

Authorities say Upchurch was armed with a semi-automatic pistol in December 2018 when he entered the rear door of the U.S. Post Office in Richmond Heights, forced employees into a restroom and stole about $8,800 in crash from the register.

He was taken into custody about a month later.