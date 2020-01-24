Man sentenced in Nebraska for bogus Mexico real estate deals

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A California man has been sentenced in Nebraska for a scheme involving bogus purchases of real estate in Mexico.

Sean O'Neal, 58, of Rancho Palos Verdes, California, was given 54 months in prison at his sentencing Thursday in U.S. District Court in Omaha. The charge: wire fraud. He also was ordered to pay more than $477,000 to his victims. One was from Kearney, Nebraska; the other from Canada.

From August 2012 through March 2014, O'Neal devised his plan for befriending potential investors. He took their money and assured them that Mexican land and condominiums had been bought, prosecutors said. But instead he kept and used the money for himself.