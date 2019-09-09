Man rejects deal, chooses trial in slaying, dismemberment

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A Grand Rapids man accused of killing a woman and dismembering her body has rejected a plea deal that offered an opportunity for parole after 31 years in prison.

Jared Chance told a judge Monday that he wants to go to trial in the death of 31-year-old Ashley Young. If convicted of first-degree murder, the 30-year-old would go to prison for life. Jury selection in Kent County court began after the plea deal was turned down.

The victim was from the Kalamazoo area. Young's torso was found in December in the basement of Chance's Grand Rapids rental home. Other remains haven't been found.

Police quote Chance as telling a neighbor that he knew how to commit murder and "get away with it."

Separately, Chance's parents are charged with perjury and accessories after the fact.