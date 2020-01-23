Man pleads guilty to triple murder in 2017 in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A man admitted Thursday that he killed three people at an east Kansas City home in a dispute over a marijuana deal.

Deaundre J. Brown, 29, pleaded guilty to three counts of second-degree murder and three counts of armed criminal action. The plea deal recommends a prison sentence of 20 years for each county, to be served concurrently, The Kansas City Star reported.

Jennifer L. Zimmerman, 30, Victor Portillo, 30, and Yesseria Ahumada, 25, were killed in the shooting on Nov. 10, 2017.

A witness told police he overheard a conversation between Portillo and Brown about a potential drug deal, with Ahumada setting up the sale, according to court records. Brown wanted to buy 20 pounds of marijuana for $34,000, the witness said. The shootings happened during that meeting.