Man pleads guilty to fire where body of woman was found

EXETER, N.H. (AP) — A man has pleaded guilty to charges of arson and murder in connection with a fire in New Hampshire last year in which the body of a woman was found.

WMUR-TV reports Thursday that Derek Webber, of Exeter, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and arson.

Fire officials found 65-year-old Carol Felides dead inside her mobile home in Exeter after responding to a fire June 19, 2018.

Prosecutors say Felides suffered multiple injuries to her head and died before the fire was set.

The 31-year-old Webber was arrested about a week after Felides' death.

Prosecutors say he and Felides did not know each other.

This story has been corrected to show that the victim was 65, not 64.