Man pleads guilty to double-voting, loses right in NH

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire man accused of voting in the state after voting in Massachusetts during the November 2016 general election pleaded guilty Friday, losing his right to vote in New Hampshire, the attorney general's office said.

Charles Cartier Jr., 81, of Madison, New Hampshire, was arrested last year and charged with knowingly casting ballots in both Madison and Attleboro, Massachusetts. He pleaded guilty in Carroll County Superior Court in Ossipee.

Cartier was sentenced to 60 days in jail, all suspended for one year on the condition of his good behavior. The court also ordered Cartier pay a $1,000 fine with a penalty assessment of $240. The election law conviction means his right to vote in New Hampshire is terminated, the attorney general's office said.

Cartier was one of several people charged with voter fraud since the state hired an investigator in 2017 to enforce voting laws. Six people were charged in connection to the 2016 election and two related to the 2018 balloting.