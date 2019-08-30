Man pleads guilty in kidnapping, assault of elderly couple

GEORGETOWN, Del. (AP) — A Delaware man could get at least 17 years in prison after pleading guilty to kidnapping and assaulting an elderly couple.

Steven Snell is scheduled for sentencing on Oct. 11 after pleading guilty Friday to several charges, including home invasion and robbery.

Investigators say Snell entered the couple's Rehoboth Beach home in July 2018 and asked to use the phone and get some water. He then assaulted the 82-year-old man and his 81-year-old wife. He tied up the man, forced him into the trunk of his car and drove to an ATM, where he forced the woman to withdraw money before fleeing with her husband still in the trunk.

Snell had been released from prison two days earlier after pleading guilty to felony theft and being sentenced to probation.