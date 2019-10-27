Man killed, second man wounded in weekend Seattle shootings

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle police are investigating two weekend shootings.

KOMO television reports a 45-year-old man with a gunshot wound was taken to Harborview Medical Center. He died of his injuries.

Police on Saturday did not know where the man had been shot.

In a separate incident, a fight broke out just after 2 a.m. Saturday at a downtown club.

Police responded to the 2200 block of 1st Avenue and found a man with a gunshot wound to the face in a parking lot. The man was transported to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.

Witnesses said a fight had begun inside and moved outside. Police say two people in the parking lot fired guns, striking cars and the wounded man.

___

Information from: KOMO-AM, http://www.komoradio.com/