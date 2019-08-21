Man indicted on murder charge in toddler's 2001 death

PLEASANTVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man has been indicted on a charge of murder in the death of a toddler nearly 20 years ago.

WTVF-TV reports a Maury County grand jury indicted 47-year-old Christopher Lee Goodwin on Monday in the death of 15-month-old Jeffry Kelton Skaggs. Prosecutor Brent Cooper told the station Goodwin was arrested Tuesday.

Cooper reopened the case after getting elected in 2014. Skaggs death in 2001 was originally ruled an accident, but the boy's body was exhumed last year for a second autopsy, and it was ruled a homicide.

The prosecutor says he thinks Skaggs died from either child abuse or neglect and that Goodwin was alone with him when he suffered a fatal head injury.

It wasn't immediately clear whether Goodwin has an attorney.

