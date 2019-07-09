Man grieves after dog found dead in truck after carjacking

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana man is grieving after his dog was found dead inside a truck that was stolen in a carjacking.

News outlets report David Mohr left his dog Roleaux in the truck with the air-conditioner running Sunday while he stepped into a Baton Rouge doughnut shop.

That's when East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff's deputies say 30-year-old Leslie Aguillard jumped into the truck and pulled away. WAFB-TV reports Mohr tried to stop her but was dragged by the vehicle for about 20 feet (6 meters).

Deputies found the truck Monday with Roleaux inside, dead of apparent heat exhaustion.

Aguillard is being held on charges including theft of a vehicle, theft of an animal, attempted second-degree murder and animal cruelty.

Mohr suffered two fractured hips and was mourning his dog's death.