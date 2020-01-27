https://www.darientimes.com/news/crime/article/Man-gets-over-3-year-sentence-for-fentanyl-15008136.php
Man gets over 3 year-sentence for fentanyl trafficking
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire man was sentenced to 3 1/2 years in federal prison for fentanyl trafficking.
Court documents say Abelino Morales-Padilla, 38, of Manchester, conspired with others to distribute the drug. In 2018, a confidential informant informed police that he would be coming from Massachusetts to New Hampshire with a large quantity of fentanyl.
Police officers identified the car and stopped Morales-Padilla for traffic violations in Londonderry. Law enforcement officers later found approximately 424 grams of fentanyl inside the vehicle.
Morales-Padilla pleaded guilty in July. He was sentenced Friday.
