Man gets life sentence for killing his children's mother

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia man has been sentenced to life in prison for the shooting death of the mother of his three children.

News outlets report 41-year-old Justin Cox pleaded guilty to murder on July 11. He fatally shot 34-year-old Felicia Miller on Nov. 19, 2017.

A news release from the Cobb County District Attorney's Office says the killing stemmed from domestic violence. According to the DA's office, witnesses reported hearing Cox say "You're gonna die" and "I'm going to kill you" before shots were fired.

Miller's mother told WSB-TV Cox looked her in the face as he shot her daughter.

Cox ran away from the scene and was arrested a day later. Miller was taken to a hospital where she died.