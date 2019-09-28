Man gets life sentence for fatal shooting

OCALA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man has been sentenced to life in prison for a fatal shooting.

The Ocala Star-Banner reports that 21-year-old Jaquez Barr was sentenced Friday, a day after a jury found him guilty of second-degree murder.

Authorities say Barr shot 22-year-old Kerrian Dukes at the North Roads Apartments in Ocala in January 2018. Dukes was taken to a hospital but died from the wound.

Defense attorneys argued that Barr, who was shot in the right thigh and left arm, fired at Dukes in self-defense.

Prosecutors say Barr was the aggressor.

