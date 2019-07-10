Man gets life in prison for distributing meth in Tennessee

JACKSON, Tenn. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a Tennessee man has been sentenced to life in prison for distributing large amounts of methamphetamine.

The U.S. attorney's office in Jackson, Tennessee, said in a news release Tuesday that 58-year-old Rolando Lopez and several other co-defendants trafficked meth, heroin, marijuana and other illegal drugs from Mexico to Tennessee. Prosecutors argued that it was the largest drug trafficking organization known to have been prosecuted within the Western District of Tennessee.

Investigators said Lopez and others converted liquid methamphetamine into powder form. Prosecutors said the drug ring distributed thousands of pounds of meth in west Tennessee.

During the investigation, authorities twice seized vehicles containing meth that was being brought into Tennessee. Prosecutors say investigators used wiretaps, confidential sources, traffic stops, and search warrants to investigate the organization.