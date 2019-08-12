Man gets 5 years after fatal punch of Sioux City man

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — A man has been sentenced to five years in prison after admitting he fatally punched a Sioux City man and then fled to Mexico.

The Sioux City Journal reports that 25-year-old Ray Avila pleaded guilty Monday to involuntary manslaughter and flight to avoid prosecution in the July 29, 2018, assault of Peter Johnson. After being punched, the 31-year-old Johnson fractured his skull on a sidewalk and died later at a hospital.

Avila hit Johnson after a misunderstanding over what initially appeared to be a car break-in.

After the incident, Avila fled to Mexico, where he was arrested in May . Avila, a U.S. citizen, was returned to Woodbury County in June.

Both charges carry five-year sentences but will run concurrently. Avila could be released before serving half the five-year sentence. He also was ordered to pay $150,000 in restitution to Johnson's estate.

