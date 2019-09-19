Man gets 30 years for kidnapping woman missing since 2013

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — A judge has sentenced a South Carolina man to 30 years for kidnapping a woman he was having an affair with who hasn't been seen for nearly six years.

A Horry County jury found Sidney Moorer guilty Wednesday. His wife, Tammy Moorer, began serving a 30-year sentence for kidnapping Heather Elvis in October.

Prosecutors used cellphone records, Facebook posts and security camera footage to show Sidney Moorer and his wife were at the Horry County boat landing where Elvis was last seen in December 2013.

The Moorers have maintained their innocence, and a recently hired lawyer promises a civil suit to show they aren't guilty. Defense lawyer say there is no DNA evidence that links the couple to Elvis' disappearance.