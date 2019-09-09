Man gets 270 years for sex abuse, torture of 3 young girls

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A former Portland, Oregon man has been sentenced to 270 years in prison for the repeated sexual abuse, exploitation and torture of three children.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Andrew Kowalczyk was sentenced Monday after a decade of delays.

A federal jury convicted Kowalczyk last year of nine counts of producing child pornography.

Prosecutors say Kowalczyk plied the children with toys and paid for Portland motel rooms where the family stayed in 2005. The mother testified at trial that she often left her daughters with Kowalczyk.

He was arrested on unrelated charges in Puyallup, Washington, in 2007. When police seized Kowalczyk's bags they found hundreds of child pornography images and videos on his devices with some created by his camera. Police released non-pornographic photos of the victims to try to identify them. Their mother then contacted police.

Kowalczyk in court called the case against him unfair.