Man gets 15 years in prison for 2002 Michigan homicide

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (AP) — A man who is one of three people charged in the 2002 slaying of a Michigan man has been sentenced to at least 15 years in prison.

The charred remains of Robert Caraballo weren't identified until 2015, years after they were discovered in a foot locker in a blueberry field, 90 miles (145 kilometers) away from Eaton County.

Christopher McMillan pleaded guilty in October to second-degree murder and was sentenced Thursday. He's expected to help prosecutors in the case against two co-defendants, Beverly McCallum and her daughter Dineane Ducharme.

McCallum was married to the victim. She was recently captured in Italy and is facing extradition to the U.S.

Investigators said Caraballo was attacked and suffocated in the basement of a house in Charlotte. McMillan will be eligible for parole after serving 15 years in prison.