Man gets 15 years for fatal crash while fleeing police

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — A 19-year-old driver was sentenced Thursday to 15 years in prison for a fatal collision that occurred while he was fleeing police in Davenport.

Scott County District Court records say Angel Ochoa had pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide by reckless driving and two others crimes. Prosecutors dropped another charge in return.

The chase began June 13, when a police officer tried to stop Ochoa's car and a chase ensued. Investigators said Ochoa's car reached speeds of up to 90 mph (144.9 kph) and ran through several red lights before broadsiding a car, killing 48-year-old Lori Ann Letts.