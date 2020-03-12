Man gets 15 years for fatal DUI crash

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — A man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for a drunken driving crash that left a woman dead in Florida.

Kenneth Lee Archer, 40, was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty to DUI manslaughter in Lee County court, according to court records. It was an open plea, meaning he hadn't negotiated a deal with prosecutors. Archer must also pay more than $7,000 in fines and court costs.

Archer was crossing a draw bridge north of Fort Myers one night in April 2018 when he drove over the centerline and crashed into an oncoming car driven by Ashley Sullivan, authorities said. The 35-year-old woman died from her injuries.

Video evidence showed that Archer had left a bar minutes before the crash. Florida Highway Patrol troopers recorded Archer's blood alcohol content to be 0.103%. Florida law considers a driver impaired at 0.08%.