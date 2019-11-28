Man gets 10 years for conspiracy in immigrant worker case

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A man accused of providing to companies workers in the U.S. illegally has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for conspiring to harbor those people.

Juan Pablo Sanchez-Delgado, of Mexico, had pleaded guilty earlier this year and was sentenced Wednesday along with his wife, Magdalena Castro-Benitez. Prosecutors say Castro-Benitez had served as her husband’s money manager and was sentenced to 30 months.

He was among more than a dozen business owners and managers originally indicted for fraud and money laundering in August 2018 raids at Nebraska and Minnesota businesses and plants.

The couple agreed to forfeit three Las Vegas residences, and Sanchez-Delgado was fined $150,000.

Sanchez-Delgado admitted he conspired with supervisors at several agricultural corporations between January 2015 and July 2017 to supply those companies with workers who were not authorized to work or remain in the United States.