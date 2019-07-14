https://www.darientimes.com/news/crime/article/Man-found-shot-to-death-on-side-of-Sumter-County-14094778.php
Man found shot to death on side of Sumter County road
REMBERT, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a 22-year-old man has been found shot to death on the side of a road in South Carolina.
Sumter County Sheriff's spokeswoman Adrienne Sarvis said Aaron Lewis' body was found on the side of a rural road near the Lee County line around 4 p.m. Friday.
The Sumter Item reports an autopsy will be conducted Monday to help deputies investigating Lewis' death.
Deputies didn't release any other information about the killing.
Information from: The Sumter Item, http://www.theitem.com
