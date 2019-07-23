Man found not guilty of sexual assaulting, threatening girl

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man has been acquitted of charges that he sexually assaulted a young girl and threatened to hurt her if she told anyone.

The Berkshire Eagle reports that 48-year-old Albert Dumont, of Great Barrington, was cleared by a jury Monday of several counts of child rape and other charges.

Defense attorney Elizabeth Quigley expressed gratitude for the verdict and says both her client and the girl are victims in the case.

During trial, Quigley focused on what she said were inconsistencies in the girl's testimony and her accounts to police.

The prosecutor said the girl's account changed because as she grew older she could better describe what happened.

Prosecutors alleged Dumont assaulted the girl over months, starting when she was 6.

Dumont repeatedly denied the accusations.

