Man found guilty in 2015 killing of Louisiana state trooper

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — It took nearly four years to bring a man to trial and less than 15 minutes for a jury to convict him in the fatal shooting of a Louisiana State Trooper.

Now the sentencing of 57-year-old Kevin Daigle in the killing of Trooper Steven Vincent will take a few more days.

Dash cam video showed Vincent trying to help an intoxicated Daigle, who was in a truck on the side of a road in 2015.

Daigle pulled out a sawed off shotgun and shot Vincent in the head. Samaritans subdued Daigle and called for help on Vincent's radio.

Jurors convicted Daigle Tuesday after hearing a recording of him telling Vincent he was going to die.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty. The defense said it needs until Saturday to assemble witnesses.